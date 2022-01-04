Evie Hodgson of Sleights, near Whitby, is first winner of council's Young Person of Year award

Eskdaleside-cum-Ugglebarnby Parish Council's Young Person of the Year Award presented to Evie Hodgson, 9, of Sleights, by Vice Chairman Cllr L Jones.

Eskdaleside-cum-Ugglebarnby Parish Council initiated the award last year as a way to recognising the contributions that young people have made to the parish, with nominations sought for youngsters that lived within the parish boundary.

Following the closing date, the parish council reviewed nominations and awarded the inaugural award to nine-year-old Evie Hodgson, who went through life-saving bone marrow transplant last year after her and her family’s tireless search for a donor.

The parish council said: “Evie has contributed to the potential well being of residents in the parish as well as the wider Whitby area, and in fact nationally, through her campaigns to raise awareness of stem cell illness and the stem cell register.”

Additionally, a donation of £100 has been given to Sleights Junior FC’s Sleights Mini Ballers – this was Evie’s choice of youth organisation that brings benefits to the parish community.