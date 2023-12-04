Ex-custodian of John Lennon's childhood home Colin Hall and Whispering Bob Harris bring Beatles show to Whitby

The Songs The Beatles Gave Away starring BBC Radio 2 presenter Bob Harris and former custodian of John Lennon's childhood home, Colin Hall, heads to Whitby Pavilion on December 17.

Bob and Colin chat about songs which Sir Paul McCartney, John and George Harrison penned for other artists including Cilla Black's top 10 hit Step Inside Love, Peter and Gordon's Transatlantic number one A World Without Love and Tommy Quickly's debut single Tip of My Tongue and the last Beatles song Now and Then, which recently became the group's 18th UK chart-topper.

Colin said: “All fans of The Beatles will surely be thrilled to hear one final collaboration from the band of bands – a tender song of love and reconciliation.

"Now and Then serves as a fitting farewell from the group who originally stole a generation's heart away with their simple plea to 'love me do'.

Colin Hall and Bob Harris are to bring their show to Whitby Pavilion.

"The Fab Four are once more sending out their messages of love and coming together, messages this world needs now as much as it ever did back then.

"No wonder we continue to love you Beatles.”

The stage production was inspired by a Bob-hosted BBC Radio 2 documentary and Colin's latest book.

Bob has interviewed all four members of The Beatles including putting the questions to John for cult BBC2 series The Old Grey Whistle Test while Colin has also interviewed Sir Paul.

For nearly 20 years, Colin was custodian of John's childhood home in Liverpool welcoming the likes of Mark Hamill, Debbie Harry and Yoko Ono.

The Songs The Beatles Gave Away plays Whitby Pavilion on December 17.