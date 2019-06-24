Ex-soldier gets ready to run through nine American states to raise money for charity

An ex-serviceman and keen fundraiser from Scarborough is getting ready to fly across the ‘pond’ to complete “his most ambitious challenge”.

Justin Rowe BEM served in the Army for 12 years; seven with the 4/7 Royal Dragoon Guards based in Germany and five with the 59 Commando, Royal Engineers in Plymouth.

The 55-year-old, who has recently retired after 21 years as a firefighter, has been running and fundraising in the UK and USA for the past two decades and in 2013 he made history by running to all 215 fire houses in the five boroughs of New York in memory of fellow firefighters who died in 9/11.

On August 2 he will take on his latest and biggest challenge.

He said: “Over the years I’ve probably raised over £100,000 and I’ve probably done more than 15 challenges but this is the most ambitious one yet.

“I like doing my own thing, things that people don’t normally do so I’m going to run completely unsupported for 1,000 miles along the Atlantic Coast Cycle Path.

“I will go from Bar Harbor, Maine to Washington DC, crossing nine Eastern coast states.”

Justin, who now lives in Malton, will do so while pulling a Burley Nomad Trailer carrying his equipment.

Along the route he will stop at various fire departments and on September 14, 44 days later, he will finish at the US Marine Corps War Memorial Arlington County in Virginia where his wife Susan and son William, 19, will meet him for a military reception.

The challenge is sponsored by Providence UK and Burley USA and all the money raised will go towards the Allied Forces Foundation.

He added: “It’s quite a unique charity, it helps injured allied comrades get back into sport and adventure training which is really good because it’s very easy for people not to do anything but taking up a challenge actually helps. It gives them focus and is really good for their mental well-being.

“This charity is run by volunteers and I know exactly where the money goes.”

Justin is aiming to raise $100,000. Anyone who would like to help him reach his ambitious target can do so HERE