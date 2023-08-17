News you can trust since 1882
Exam results show continued success across North Yorkshire

After months of anxious waiting, students from schools and colleges across North Yorkshire collected their A-level, B-Tec and T-level results today, August 17 – including many students bucking the national trend of falling grades.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 16:46 BST
North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: “I am incredibly proud of the achievements of our remarkable students here in North Yorkshire.

“Receiving these grades and qualifications, local students can look forward to the future, whether that is a university place, further education, an apprenticeship, training, or employment.

“I would also like to thank all our teaching and school colleagues from across the county for their ongoing hard work and dedication. The results are also a testament to them.

“Congratulations to all the students. I wish everyone the very best for their next steps and longer-term futures.”

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director for children and young people’s services, Stuart Carlton, praised students for their exam success.

He said: “I would like to congratulate students on their achievements and thank our dedicated teachers for all the help and guidance they have provided. I wish young people who have received their results today the very best in their future studies or employment.

“I am very proud of the schools and colleges in North Yorkshire, and of the commitment of leaders and teachers, who work incredibly hard to support our students to achieve well. As a local authority we are ambitious for all our children and young people and are committed to providing here in North Yorkshire the quality of provision and support they need to pursue their individual aspirations.”

Any student who is not happy with their results should speak to their school, or college, which will be able to provide them with advice on how to explore future options for example through clearing.

Young people who may be uncertain about what to do next or are anxious about taking the next steps in their education, employment, or training are encouraged to find out more from their school, college or careers adviser.

