Exciting chapter as youngsters at primary school near Whitby enjoy revamped £20,000 library

The revamped Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre School library.

The school has been working hard to inspire a love of reading for its pupils, with a vision to transform a space within the school to become a “stunning” library – and it’s thanks to Woodsmith Properties LTD “who have been extremely generous in providing a fabulous £20,000 refurbishment, which has turned this vision into a reality”.

This new space provides an inviting space which will last for generations to come.

A family reading café afternoon took place at the opening event and the library was officially declared open by Paddy Billington from This is Coast Radio.

The grand opening of the school library.

Directors Kevin Howard and Andrew Fiddler said they fully support community projects and were more than willing to fund the work which gives huge benefit to not only the school, but the community as a whole.

The staff and children fully designed the project and Woodsmith Properties Ltd used their in-house architects and designers for their refurbishment, who could then show the finished article pre-built.

A school spokesman said: “We were delighted that the majority of the materials were recycled from a local barn and all of the stunning wood was lovingly machined to form the cabinets.

"We are indebted to Martin Skelton and John Tindall for their precision in manufacturing all of the bespoke shelving and for decorating the space to such a high standard.

Reading in the refurbished library.

"We truly have the most irresistible learning environment for our amazing children.

Kevin Howard said the project was money well spent and added: “We are delighted that the school can enjoy their beautiful new library.”

The Heritage Coast Federation – which covers Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre and Fylingdales Schools - has now launched its 2024 library fundraising challenge, aiming to raise £2,024 to buy a range of stunning new books for our new library space.

All the children will be completing individual challenges to try to raise £20.24.