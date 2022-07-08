Exciting line-up of events announced at libraries for the Children’s Festival

The Children’s Festival will present terrific tales, creative crafts, and fantastic facts in a varied programme which will celebrate children’s love of reading and stimulate their imagination.
Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “The Festival of Words goes from strength to strength, and I am delighted that the Children’s Festival has been brought forward to the early summer this year with a really strong programme. I know that all these events will prove very popular, and will also be booked up very quickly!”
Librarian Kimberley Harston said: “We have had great fun putting this programme together, and we are looking forward to welcoming children and families over the next few weeks!”
Events include:
‘Dear Zoo’ by Rod Campbell at various libraries on various dates throughout the Festival: this will be an interactive puppet retelling of the popular book, for children aged 3-7. Booking is essential at each venue, and tickets cost £3. Venues include Bridlington North, Haltemprice, Goole, and Howden.
‘Bears, Bears, Bears Storytime’: children aged 7 and under can bring their own bear to Beverley library on 30 July at 11am to enjoy a beary special storytime and craft session. This event will be free. To book a place, call Beverley Library on 01482 392750.
As part of ‘Gadgeteers : Summer Reading Challenge 2022’, the Children’s Festival will include several Gadgeteers events presented by Lab Rascals: George’s Marvellous Medicine (bubbling mixtures, smells and sparks) at Goole Library on 3 August at 2pm; Beverley on 7 August at 2.30pm; and Haltemprice on 9 August at 10am (booking essential – tickets cost £7.99 each; children must be aged 5 and over); Lego Wind Turbine Workshop on 4 August at Bridlington North Library at 1.30pm; Beverley on 7 August at 10am; and the Hornsea Hub on 9 August at 1.30pm. Discover the power of the wind by making a Lego Wind Turbine model; these events are for children aged 9-15. Booking is essential, and tickets cost £10.
‘The Spell Tailors’ with bestselling children’s author James Nicol at Beverley Library on 4 August at 10am : interactive fun, looking at his brand new book. Suitable for children aged 7 and over. Booking is essential – tickets cost £3.
‘Number Time’ at Beverley Library on 5 August at 11am : Storytime and Rhyme for young mathematicians (Under 5s): This event will be free. To book a place, call Beverley Library on 01482 392750.
‘Spy Dog’ at Beverley Library on 6 August at 2pm: Join Andy Cope’s Spy Dog session, all about books and more! Andy Cope is also a Doctor of Happiness….For children aged 7 and over – booking is essential, and tickets cost £3.
‘Bedside Stories Camp Out’ at Beverley Library on 6 August from 5pm. Bring a teddy, a torch and a blanket for songs, stories and activities. Suitable for children aged 3-7. Booking essential; tickets cost £3.
Tickets are available now. To book, and for full details of all the events, visit: https://festivalofwords.co.uk/childrens-festival/