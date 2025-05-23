Exciting new event added to Scalby Fair programme for 2025

Scalby Fair is a great family day out

The 2025 Scalby Fair promises a week of fun-filled activities for the whole family and this year a new event has been added to the calendar.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time a vintage car rally will be part of the week’s festivities. The event will take place on Monday, June 16.

The fair itself will take place on Saturday June 21 and will see the village come to life, with dozen of stalls selling a variety of crafts, food and other items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scalby Fair is one of the highlights of the year on the Yorkshire coast.

Cakes galore at Scalby Fair in 2024

Since it’s inception in 1977, the fair has raised over £37,000 for good causes, with £5,000 being raised in 2024 alone.

Entertainment for the week will take place at venues across the village.

The programme of events is as follows:

Friday June 13 – Ceilidh/Barn Dance at Newby and Scalby Community Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday June 14 – The Lounge at Beckview Studios featuring Goldivax and Jack Robertson

Monday June 16 – Vintage Car Rally starting from Scarborough Rugby Club at 4pm

Tuesday June 17 – Family Treasure Hunt at the Plough

Wednesday June 18 – Wine Tasting at the Nags Head

Thursday June 19 – Beer Festival and Whisky Bar at The Nags Head

Friday June 20 – Live Music with Doghouse and Callum Marshall at The Nags Head

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday June 20 – Flower Festival Preview at St Laurence’s Church (open for viewing until 3pm on Monday June 23)

Saturday June 21 – Scalby Fair Day (starts at 12 noon)

Sunday June 22 – Songs of Praise at St Laurence’s Church

For event timings, and to find out more visit www.scalbyfair.org.uk.