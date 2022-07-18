Exciting programme of events and activities in Bridlington as part of Active Coast scheme

People can join a calming and fun early morning family Yoga session on the beach this summer. Photo submitted

Active Coast is the council’s popular programme for residents and visitors to explore and enjoy life in the East Riding. This summer’s programme will offer fun and creative activities on the beach; adapted cycling; coastal exploration; beach yoga; Bushcraft; fossil hunting; outdoor theatre; and more!

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “A sure sign that summer is here is the return of Active Coast, and once again, this is a great programme, with something for everybody.”

The Active Coast programme includes :

All Ride

All Ride sessions will be a chance to cycle along the North Promenade in Bridlington on a specially adapted bike, designed for those with additional needs and mobility issues. Bikes can be booked out for up to an hour free of charge. Just turn up on the day.

Bridlington North Promenade Every Friday: Already running until 28 October - 10am-3pm

Beach Clean

Help make a difference to the environment one piece of rubbish at a time by litter picking at weekly beach cleans. Just grab a litter picker and bucket and off you go! Everyone welcome.

Meet at:

Bridlington North Beach, Victoria Terrace, every Friday 1pm-3pm from 29 July – 2 September

Beach Sports

Join Active Coast for a range of sports including beach football, tennis, cricket and more!

25 July: 10am-12pm Bridlington South Cliff Beach

Calming Play and Create

This fun, creative session is for the whole family, suitable for ages 3+. Participants will be guided to explore stillness and creativity through use of their minds, bodies and hands using nature as inspiration. The session will give the opportunity to build an awareness and a connection to ourselves and our surroundings using fun and engaging tools like Yoga and Natural Art.

See all details on Eventbrite to book.

Bridlington North Beach – 11 Aug: 10-11am and 11-12pm

Bridlington South Beach – 18 Aug: 1-2pm and 2-3pm

Coastal Walk

Join the Active Coast Team on a short family walk looking at some amazing views along the coastline.

See all details on Eventbrite to book.

Bridlington South Cliff – 25 July: 1-3pm

Rusticus

Rusticus is a provider of fresh-air adventures for visitors – a combination of interactive performance, and a good old walk in the great outdoors! Join in for a theatre experience to create exciting experiences which celebrate the outdoor space. Coastal Exploreres: Active and fun nature themed activities. Join our friendly staff for outdoor adventure and explore the East Yorkshire coast. Fun for all the family, so don’t miss out! Join us at the Living Seas Centre with the YWT for the Rockpool Safari.

Three sessions per location on the dates stated.

8 August, Danes Dyke, 11:30am, 1pm, 2:30pm

4 September, Bridlington South Cliff Park and Ride, 11:30am, 1pm, 2:30pm

Stone Stacking and Beach Art with James Brunt

Active Coast Beach Art workshops return this summer. Come along and join James Brunt at various locations along the stunning East Yorkshire coastline. It’s FREE of charge so why not come down and try stone stacking and sand drawing and take part in beach art projects.

July 28: Bridlington South Beach Park and Ride, 10am-3pm

31: Bridlington North Beach (Below Limekiln Lane), 10am-3pm

September

3: Bridlington North Beach (Below Limekiln Lane), 10am-3pm

Yoga

Join a calming and fun early morning family Yoga session on the beach this summer. Whether complete beginners or with experience in Yoga, all families are welcome to try these sessions free of charge, and receive the benefit of a mind, body and soul session.

Every Tuesday At Bridlington South Cliff Beach From 26 July till 30 August

Adult Session 7:30am-8:30am

Family Session 10am-10:45am

Coastal Explorers

Active and fun nature themed activities. Join the friendly team for outdoor adventure and explore the East Yorkshire coast.

Flamborough South Landing Adventure – Flamborough South Landing – 15 Aug – 10am-12pm

Cliffs and Caves - Flamborough North Landing – 15 Aug – 1-3pm

Bridlington North Beach – 31 Aug – 10am-12pm

Danes Dyke Adventure – Danes Dyke – 22 Aug – 10am-12pm

Danes Dyke Bushcraft – Danes Dyke – 22 Aug – 1-3pm

Beach Art – Bridlington North Beach – 31 Aug – 10am-12pm