Executive Chairman of British Dairy Farmers group to give talk in Whitby
Mr Craig, based in Carlisle, is currently a trustee and vice chairman at Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF), bringing experience from previous roles at First Milk Ltd and Cairnhead Farm Ltd, Peepy Farm Ltd and Dolphenby Farming Partnership.
With a robust skill set that includes sustainable agriculture, animal nutrition, dairy, food and more, Mr Craig contributes valuable insights to the industry which he will discuss in his talk on Forty Years of Farming (Almost).
The meeting, on from 7.45pm to 10pm, is to be held at Sneaton Castle in Whitby.
New members always welcome.
For further details contact secretary on 07868 956919.