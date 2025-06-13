Expanded Scarborough Fringe Festival 2025 launches across town

The second consecutive instalment of the 2025 Scarborough Fair summer programme of festivals begins today (Friday June 13) with the highly varied 10-day schedule that comprises the fringe.

Featuring a multitude of performance-based events for all ages held across Scarborough and the surrounding area, (93 events in 44 venues), the festival has ambitiously more than doubled in capacity compared to 2024.

This year also includes an array of international artists.

As part of both the Fringe and Scarborough Art in July, this year sees the hosting of the first Nigerian Season featuring several of the foremost creative artists from that country.

Flying Solo and Amsterdam Fringe award-winner Ester Natzijl who appears at the YMCA Theatre.

The festival also sees the introduction of a new partnership with the Milan and Catania Fringe festivals and the inauguration of the Chris Mellor Award for Excellence in New Writing, in honour of a former late colleague and friend of the Fringe.

Among the many highlights are:

A Puppet Zoo Adventure, an interactive children’s puppet show set in a zoo with talking animals at Beeforth’s Hive – June 21 to 22

Under the Leaves, a cabaret show featuring the unique story of the dreams of the beasts from the forest floor at The Old Parcels Office – June 19 to 20

Much Ado About Nothing 1917 is staged at The Italian Gardens.

Scarborough Fringe Comedy Gala at The Grand Hotel – June 21

Watching, Ceci N’est Pas De Deux, a solo-duet of puppetry, theatre and dance, created and performed by international award-winning Ester Natzijl – on at the YMCA Theatre, June 22

and Much Ado About Nothing 1917, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedy set in high society with the backdrop of the First World War – on at The Italian Gardens, June 14 to 22

Julian Caddy, festival director, said: “Scarborough Fringe is a creative celebration, an open-access platform in which everyone can take part, so the programming is largely created by and tailored to the local community.

"It is the biggest multi-arts festival on the Yorkshire coast, with cabaret, comedy, dance, music, theatre, events for children and young people, talks, workshops and everything in between.”

Mr Caddy added: “When you buy a ticket, not only are you going to have a great time, but you are also directly supporting the people who have made what you have seen or taken part in.

"Although events are mostly created by local people, there is also a growing amount of work from across the UK and internationally, and we are proud to welcome artists from Australia, Belgium, Netherlands and Nigeria.

"It also happens in venues large and small, all across Scarborough, as well as Filey and Hunmanby, too.

"Much of the Fringe consists of world premieres, so I look forward to discovering it all with you.”

The summer season of Scarborough Fair festivals continues next month with Scarborough Art which is staged from Saturday July 5 to Sunday August 3, accompanied by the sports/activities-based Scarborough Extreme which runs from Saturday July 12 to Monday July 14.

Scarborough Fringe festival runs from June 13 to 22 across numerous venues.

Visit scarboroughfair.uk for further details and tickets.