News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
2 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
3 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
3 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
4 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
4 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police

Explore Ryedale's Scampston Walled Garden and Parkland for free - here's when and how

You can explore Scampston Walled Garden and Parkland for free on Saturday April 21 and Sunday April 22.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:48 BST
Silent garden at Scampston Hall, by David Winspear.Silent garden at Scampston Hall, by David Winspear.
Silent garden at Scampston Hall, by David Winspear.

Ryedale residents will have the opportunity to see the garden in its early stages when the structure and layout of the garden is clear to see.

The Garden Café will be serving meals and treats throughout the day and the plant centre will be open throughout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris Legard, owner of Scampston Hall, said: “We love the incredible buzz at our Community Weekends – it’s great to see so many people enjoying what lies on their doorstep!

“The Walled Garden was designed to have a very different character across the seasons.

Most Popular

"It is particularly special in spring when it is just starting to show the variety it has to offer.”

Proof of address, such as a utility bill, must be presented in the ticket office on arrival, to get in for free.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Walled Garden and Parkland is open to visitors through to November 5.

Related topics:Ryedale