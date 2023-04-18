Explore Ryedale's Scampston Walled Garden and Parkland for free - here's when and how
You can explore Scampston Walled Garden and Parkland for free on Saturday April 21 and Sunday April 22.
Ryedale residents will have the opportunity to see the garden in its early stages when the structure and layout of the garden is clear to see.
The Garden Café will be serving meals and treats throughout the day and the plant centre will be open throughout.
Chris Legard, owner of Scampston Hall, said: “We love the incredible buzz at our Community Weekends – it’s great to see so many people enjoying what lies on their doorstep!
“The Walled Garden was designed to have a very different character across the seasons.
"It is particularly special in spring when it is just starting to show the variety it has to offer.”
Proof of address, such as a utility bill, must be presented in the ticket office on arrival, to get in for free.
The Walled Garden and Parkland is open to visitors through to November 5.