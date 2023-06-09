Explore wildlife at Scaling Dam, near Whitby - and see if you can see the bats!

Whitby Naturalists, together with partner organisations, are inviting anyone interested to join them observing nature over 24 hours.

The main focus on the Friday evening (June 16) is bats, with Cleveland Bat Group leading a walk open to everyone to see and hear bats flying at dusk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Activities on Saturday start early, when traps set the previous night will be opened, and any small mammals checked and released.

Scaling Dam. Picture by Kathryn Bulmer.

Throughout the morning, there will be stalls with exhibitions, wildlife identification, and fun activities for families.

Test your knowledge with quizzes, make an origami bat, or join the Wildlife Trust’s Big Wild Weekend by going on a mini-beast hunt.

Sign up for a guided walk to see moorland birds, plants, butterflies or dragonflies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guides will be on hand in the bird hide with a telescope to help identify birds and give you close up views.

Yachts on Scaling Dam, by Alan Wastell.

All observations will be recorded to give a grand total of what has been seen.

Add your sightings to the total using a Spotter Sheet or the iNaturalist App – Records Officers will show you how.

This free event is part of the Esk Valley News Community Earth Festival but it is also weather dependent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad