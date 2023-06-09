News you can trust since 1882
Explore wildlife at Scaling Dam, near Whitby - and see if you can see the bats!

If you’ve ever wanted to explore the wildlife around Scaling Dam, there’s an opportunity to do so over the weekend of June 16 and 17, in the company of experienced naturalists.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th Jun 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 10:19 BST

Whitby Naturalists, together with partner organisations, are inviting anyone interested to join them observing nature over 24 hours.

The main focus on the Friday evening (June 16) is bats, with Cleveland Bat Group leading a walk open to everyone to see and hear bats flying at dusk.

Activities on Saturday start early, when traps set the previous night will be opened, and any small mammals checked and released.

Scaling Dam. Picture by Kathryn Bulmer.Scaling Dam. Picture by Kathryn Bulmer.
Scaling Dam. Picture by Kathryn Bulmer.
Throughout the morning, there will be stalls with exhibitions, wildlife identification, and fun activities for families.

Test your knowledge with quizzes, make an origami bat, or join the Wildlife Trust’s Big Wild Weekend by going on a mini-beast hunt.

Sign up for a guided walk to see moorland birds, plants, butterflies or dragonflies.

Guides will be on hand in the bird hide with a telescope to help identify birds and give you close up views.

Yachts on Scaling Dam, by Alan Wastell.Yachts on Scaling Dam, by Alan Wastell.
Yachts on Scaling Dam, by Alan Wastell.

All observations will be recorded to give a grand total of what has been seen.

Add your sightings to the total using a Spotter Sheet or the iNaturalist App – Records Officers will show you how.

This free event is part of the Esk Valley News Community Earth Festival but it is also weather dependent.

Visit www.whitbynaturalists.uk for more information on this plus a detailed schedule of events coming up over the remainder of the year.

