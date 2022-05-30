Exquisite quilt created by group on show at Bridlington Railway Station to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The exquisite panel, which is on show at the Old Parcels Office in Bridlington Railway Station, was carefully stitched by the Women and Creativity members.
A spokesperson for the group said: “Women and Creativity was started in 2009 as a place for women in the community to craft in a supportive environment.
“We run weekly sessions in the Old Parcels Office and people bring their own work or partake in workshops.
“It’s a fun group where we can have a good natter and a cup of tea, too.
“We still have a few spaces available for new members.”