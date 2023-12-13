Fabulous Festive Fundraisers - Scarborough’s Ladies in Pink pass £40,000 raised

A group of Scarborough women have bared all to create a risque calendar as part of their mission to raise funds to battle cancer.

December: The Ladies in Pink calendar changes with the seasons. Image: Paul Calvert

The Ladies is Pink, a fundraising group which meets every Monday evening in Cayton, has run a number of fundraising events over the past five years in a bid to battle cancer.

They have raised money by performing the Ladies Real Monty (three times) and holding charity quizzes, summer fayres and more.

To date they have raised more than £40,000 for both local and national cancer charities.

The Ladies in Pink Dinner Dance at Scarborough Rugby Club - Paul Calvert

This year’s efforts have included a charity dinner dance at Scarborough Rugby Club which raised an ‘incredible’ £3,374 and a tasteful naked calendar with strategically placed season-specific decorations.

Speaking on behalf of the group, social media admin Debbie Ratcliffe, said: “Thank you so very much for the support, the donations, the sponsors and absolutely everyone who contributed in any way to all our fundraisers, the charities as well as us are forever grateful.”

The Ladies in Pink are now recruiting new members to join them in 2024.

Mrs Ratcliffe said: “Our pink family laugh together, cry together and share our stories.

The Ladies Real Monty in 2022. Image: Paul Calvert

“We also have fun. We're not professional dancers and have never claimed to be. In fact, rehearsals can be quite hilarious, but we've raised over £40,000 doing it so far.

“We also do quizzes, fashion shows, galas, Race for Life and much, much more.

“We have survivors within our group who are an absolute inspiration to us, they are why we do what we do.

“Others have lost family and friends to this relentless disease, and others just want to help in the fight.”

£1,000 raised for Saint Catherine's Hospice - Image: Paul Calvert

“So, we are looking for ladies aged 18 and over (no max age) to join the main group, but also for 2024 we are creating a group for teens to join!

“Members must be aged 14 to 18 years and have parental permission.”

The first meeting of 2024 will take place on Monday, January 8 at 6.30pm at Cayton Playing Fields Association clubhouse.

Calendars, price £10, are available from Cayton Bay Holiday Park Christmas Market, Dance by Design, Unit 23, Manor Rd Business Park or by emailing [email protected].