Fabulous songs from across the decades promised as Thornton Le Dale Ukuleles return to Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 7th May 2025, 14:58 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 14:59 BST
Thornton Le Dale Ukuleles
The sweet sounds of Thornton Le Dale Ukuleles are set to return to Scarborough this May as the beloved group take the stage once again for a special charity concert.

Organised by the Scarborough Rotary Club, the event will take place on Wednesday, May 15 at Scarborough Rugby Club, promising an evening full of laughter, sing-alongs, and toe-tapping tunes – all for a good cause.

Following the tremendous success of last year's concert, which raised an impressive £1,270, the Rotary Club hopes to make this year’s event even more impactful.

Tickets are just £5, making it an affordable and fun night out for all ages.

Tickets are available now from Ellis Hay’s office at 14 Aberdeen Walk, and early booking is encouraged as demand is expected to be high.

Thornton Le Dale Ukuleles has raised £100,000 for local good causes since 2014. Proceeds from this event will go toward charitable initiatives supported by the Rotary Club.

