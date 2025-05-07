Fabulous songs from across the decades promised as Thornton Le Dale Ukuleles return to Scarborough

Thornton Le Dale Ukuleles

The sweet sounds of Thornton Le Dale Ukuleles are set to return to Scarborough this May as the beloved group take the stage once again for a special charity concert.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by the Scarborough Rotary Club, the event will take place on Wednesday, May 15 at Scarborough Rugby Club, promising an evening full of laughter, sing-alongs, and toe-tapping tunes – all for a good cause.

Following the tremendous success of last year's concert, which raised an impressive £1,270, the Rotary Club hopes to make this year’s event even more impactful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are just £5, making it an affordable and fun night out for all ages.

Tickets are available now from Ellis Hay’s office at 14 Aberdeen Walk, and early booking is encouraged as demand is expected to be high.

Thornton Le Dale Ukuleles has raised £100,000 for local good causes since 2014. Proceeds from this event will go toward charitable initiatives supported by the Rotary Club.