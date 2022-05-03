Fadmoor Entertainment Spectacular, near Kirkbymoorside, returns for 2022

Fadmoor Entertainment Spectacular will be held on June 25 at Westfield Farm, on Starfitts Lane in Fadmoor.

This year, the event is to raise funds for the local village hall, as well as Marie Curie.

Performing at the event will be tribute act Spice Girlz, as well as Kirkbymoorside group Midnight Junction.

Parking will be available on the field, and guests are asked to bring their own chairs, picnics, drinks and glasses.

The event will run from 6.30pm, until 10pm. People can arrive to set up their picnics from 5pm.

People are also asked to take their refuse away with them.