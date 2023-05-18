News you can trust since 1882
Fadmoor Entertainment Spectacular, near Kirkbymoorside, returns for 2023

An annual fundraising event in Fadmoor is returning for 2023.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 18th May 2023, 09:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 09:47 BST

Fadmoor Entertainment Spectacular will be held on Saturday June 10 at Westfield Farm, on Starfitts Lane in Fadmoor.

The event is held to raise funds for the local village hall, as well as Marie Curie.

Performing at the event will be Kirkby Soul.

Fadmoor Entertainment Spectacular, near Kirkbymoorside, is returning next month.Fadmoor Entertainment Spectacular, near Kirkbymoorside, is returning next month.
Parking will be available on the field, and guests are asked to bring their own chairs, picnics, drinks and glasses.

The event will run from 6.30pm, until 10pm. People can arrive to set up their picnics from 5pm.

People are also asked to take their litter away with them.

Tickets are currently priced at £12.50, but will increase to £15 from May 31. Children can attend for free.

Tickets can be bought by ringing Jarvis on 01751 430842 or Hawson on 01751 430119, or online at www.eventbrite.co.uk

