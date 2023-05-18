Fadmoor Entertainment Spectacular will be held on Saturday June 10 at Westfield Farm, on Starfitts Lane in Fadmoor.

The event is held to raise funds for the local village hall, as well as Marie Curie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performing at the event will be Kirkby Soul.

Fadmoor Entertainment Spectacular, near Kirkbymoorside, is returning next month.

Parking will be available on the field, and guests are asked to bring their own chairs, picnics, drinks and glasses.

The event will run from 6.30pm, until 10pm. People can arrive to set up their picnics from 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are also asked to take their litter away with them.

Tickets are currently priced at £12.50, but will increase to £15 from May 31. Children can attend for free.