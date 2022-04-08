Faithful recreation of 1714 period dress goes on display at Sewerby Hall and Gardens

Callum Young, a costume and textiles student, took 176 hours to make the faithful recreation of the dress in silk, and made it all by hand only.

The project was funded by grants from the Humber Museums Partnership and Arts Council England.

Sewerby Hall has a proud tradition of working with students on placements, and on this occasion, Callum contacted education officer Robert Chester to arrange a placement.

Robert Chester said: “I was delighted to be approached by Callum, and we were excited to work on the creation of a dress from 1714, the period when Sewerby Hall was first built.

“This project was part of our plan to place dresses in particular rooms of the house which are appropriate to the period depicted in the room.