Falling glass leads to the closure of platform at Scarborough Railway Station
Part of Scarborough Railway Station has been blocked off after falling glass posed a danger to passengers and staff.
Access to platforms 1 and 2 is currently via the station car park.
A notice in the station reads: “Due to falling glass access to platforms 1 and 2 is via the station car park. The station toilets are closed.
“To get to platforms 1 and 2 exit the station past the taxi rank then follow the main road approx’ 25 yards to the car park gateway”
“We are working to make the damaged roof safe as quickly as possible and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”
A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “We’re inspecting the roof as part of an investigation – we will know more once that is done.
“We’re putting up netting as a precautionary measure and hoping to have platform 3 open again in the next day or two.”