Falling glass leads to the closure of platform at Scarborough Railway Station

The sign advising passengers of alternative access arrangements

Access to platforms 1 and 2 is currently via the station car park.

A notice in the station reads: “Due to falling glass access to platforms 1 and 2 is via the station car park. The station toilets are closed.

“To get to platforms 1 and 2 exit the station past the taxi rank then follow the main road approx’ 25 yards to the car park gateway”

“We are working to make the damaged roof safe as quickly as possible and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “We’re inspecting the roof as part of an investigation – we will know more once that is done.