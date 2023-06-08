News you can trust since 1882
False alarm with good intent for Whitby RNLI inshore lifeboat crew

The volunteers were paged on Tuesday morning when a report came in of an abandoned vessel near Robin Hood's Bay.
By Louise Perrin
Published 8th Jun 2023, 08:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 08:40 BST

A well meaning member of the public had been concerned that someone may have gone overboard leaving the vessel unattended as they couldn't see anyone on board.

The inshore lifeboat was launched at 9am and went to investigate the vessel.

The crew found that it was at anchor and the position of the engine suggested that it had been left intentionally.

Leah Hunter, Jonathan Marr and Jamie White were the volunteer crew on the call out. Image credit: RNLI/Ceri OakesLeah Hunter, Jonathan Marr and Jamie White were the volunteer crew on the call out. Image credit: RNLI/Ceri Oakes
Leah Hunter, Jonathan Marr and Jamie White were the volunteer crew on the call out. Image credit: RNLI/Ceri Oakes
Satisfied that no one was in danger the inshore lifeboat was stood down and returned to station

Jonathan Marr, helm aboard the inshore lifeboat said: ‘Thank you to the person who called this in, if someone is in doubt we’d always rather they make the call and we can check it out. It is down to the vigilance of the public, calling 999 when they see someone in trouble, that we are able to save lives at sea.’

