False alarm with good intent for Whitby RNLI inshore lifeboat crew
A well meaning member of the public had been concerned that someone may have gone overboard leaving the vessel unattended as they couldn't see anyone on board.
The inshore lifeboat was launched at 9am and went to investigate the vessel.
The crew found that it was at anchor and the position of the engine suggested that it had been left intentionally.
Satisfied that no one was in danger the inshore lifeboat was stood down and returned to station
Jonathan Marr, helm aboard the inshore lifeboat said: ‘Thank you to the person who called this in, if someone is in doubt we’d always rather they make the call and we can check it out. It is down to the vigilance of the public, calling 999 when they see someone in trouble, that we are able to save lives at sea.’