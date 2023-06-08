A well meaning member of the public had been concerned that someone may have gone overboard leaving the vessel unattended as they couldn't see anyone on board.

The inshore lifeboat was launched at 9am and went to investigate the vessel.

The crew found that it was at anchor and the position of the engine suggested that it had been left intentionally.

Leah Hunter, Jonathan Marr and Jamie White were the volunteer crew on the call out. Image credit: RNLI/Ceri Oakes

Satisfied that no one was in danger the inshore lifeboat was stood down and returned to station