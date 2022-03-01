Family go the extra miles during Promenades challenge to raise funds and awareness of autism

John Price, his wife Jessica, and sister Rebecca during the cycle challenge at The Promenades. Photo submitted

John Price, his wife Jessica, and sister Rebecca are looking to raise £1,500 for the National Autistic Society and Kings Mill School.

They went the extra miles at The Promenades on Saturday (February 26), cycling between 10am and 3.30pm – covering 150km during the challange while raising £360.

The funds raised by the event has boosted the overall total to £923.

Mr Price said: “Myself and my daughter are diagnosed as autistic and we really want to increase people’s understanding of the condition. We want to raise awareness, not just for Autism UK, but for the home Elsie has found at Kings Mill School in Driffield.

“For the great work the school puts in every day to ensure all of the children live lives full of fulfilment and joy.

“Ultimately we want to raise awareness of autism as there is a lack of understanding and people don’t think about the day-to-day life of people with autism.”

Visit tinyurl.com/2p8wt58y to find out more about the campaign.