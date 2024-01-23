Family of missing Annie Dryden issue direct heartfelt message as search continues

North Yorkshire Police have shared a message from the family of misisng woman Annie Dryden as the search to find her continues.

The message reads: “Annie, we just want to know you are safe. You don’t need to come home, we just need to know you are ok.

“We love you and we miss you but we also understand there were events coming up at home which were causing you upset. These have now passed.

“So many people are worried about you, we are receiving so many messages from those concerned about you. Please just get in touch with someone.”

Annie, 20, from Middlesbrough, was last seen when she got off a train at Battersby in North Yorkshire at around 2:38pm on Thursday 4 January, having boarded at James Cook train station in Middlesbrough at 2:09pm that day.

An additional message from North Yorkshire Police: “Annie we know from speaking to your family, you would not like the media attention, or your photograph being published.

“We needed to do this to help find you. Once we know you are ok, we will remove your image from our website and social media channels and will work with the media to do the same.

“You are not in any trouble, just like your family, we want to know you are safe.”

The message from Annie’s family is a direct message for her and the contents are personal to her and her loved ones – we will not be elaborating on these and we ask that you please do not speculate about this on social media.

Contact with North Yorkshire Police can be made on 101 and selecting option 2 or if you know the current whereabouts of Annie, call 999 immediately with information.

The charity Missing People can be contacted by either calling or texting 116000.

Annie is described as around 5ft 10in tall and of slim build. She has dark hair with a distinctive blonde fringe and a scar above her top lip. Annie was carrying a green and black backpack when she was last seen.

Searches have recently taken place in Castleton near Whitby.