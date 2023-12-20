Family of missing York man, who was last seen at Bempton Cliffs, collaborates with Missing People charity to mark his tenth missing anniversary.

Simon Hodgson-Greaves, a brother and keen birdwatcher, was 48 when he went missing from York, North Yorkshire, on 21 December 2013.

The sisters of missing man Simon Hodgson-Greaves are working with the charity Missing People to refresh their plea for any new information on his whereabouts, ten years on from his disappearance.

Simon, aged 48 at the time, was last by staff at RSPB Bempton Cliffs nature reserve, on December 21, 2013.

The day before, Simon’s van was sighted with a male inside and around it (although it is not verified whether it was Simon). A male was again sighted a day later in the same position. He hasn’t been seen since.

Simon, a keen birdwatcher, was familiar with RSPB Bempton Cliffs and was known to visit the centre before. Due to the time of year that Simon was last seen, combined with the high, coastal exposed terrain, police are ‘concerned’ for Simon’s welfare.

At the time of his disappearance, Simon was described as white, 6’0” with a proportionate build, blue eyes, short ginger hair with a full bushy beard and a ruddy complexion. He normally wears glasses. It is unknown what Simon was wearing at the time, although a sighting from a member of the public identified that he wore wellington boots.

Since their brother’s disappearance, Rachel Pickthall and Kate Stephenson have remained heartbroken yet determined to find their brother, hopeful that he will be located safe and well.

In November last year, the family announced that a £10,000 reward would be offered for any information leading to Simon being found. Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 for more information or to report a sighting.

To mark Simon’s tenth missing anniversary, sisters Rachel and Kate said: “Simon, please get in touch as soon as possible to let us know you’re ok. Mum is 83 and needs to know where you are. All your family do. We all miss you very much.

“And if anyone else knows anything about what might have happened to Simon, or where he is now, please get in touch urgently and help put an end to the horrid situation we can’t believe we find ourselves in, which is unbearable.”

To help the search, the public can visit Simon’s appeal on the Missing People website here, from where they can report a sighting, download his missing appeal as a poster, and share it as widely as possible via Facebook, Twitter, and in public spaces.

Missing People’s Publicity Officer, Ndella Senghore, said: “If anyone has any information about Simon’s disappearance, they can contact Missing People’s helpline.

“Simon, if you are reading this, please get in touch. You can call us on 116 000 or email [email protected] service is non-judgemental, confidential, and free thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery. We just want to provide you with the support you need and help you to be safe."