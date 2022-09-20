Family pay tribute to Scarborough man and former High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, Mark Evans

Mark Evans also had a successful career as a stockbroker and corporate career in the City of London as a partner of Laing and Cruikshank.

Mr Evans, who lived in Brompton-by-Sawdon, served as a second lieutenant in the Royal Dragoons during his National Service and then started his career in stockbroking in New York, later joining Laing and Cruickshank.

He married Belinda, a member of the Cayley family, in 1962 and the family spent their lives in Kensington and Brompton.

Mark Evans, pictured as the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire.

Mr Evans’ family, in a tribute, said: “He was an exceptionally driven and determined man whose almost bewildering range of achievements and services to communities in North Yorkshire and London were balanced with a kind, selfless nature and sense of duty that saw him support countless organisations, causes and individuals throughout his life.

"He had a strong intellect and seemingly infinite capacity and took a practical approach to the matter in hand and was tireless in the pursuit of an objective.”

A keen sportsman in his younger days, Mr Evans was a member of Ganton Golf Club for half a century, a field sports enthusiast and an avid fly fisherman, also serving as president of Brompton Cricket Club for almost 50 years.

He was appointed to the Council or St John in North Yorkshire and Teesside in 1994, serving as chairman and was appointed Commander of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St John of Jerusalem.

In 2009 Mr Evans was awarded the MBE for his services to the people of Scarborough.

He was a member of Scarborough Museums Trust which launched the Rotunda Museum’s regeneration and served as a school governor.

A leading member of the Conservative Party he served as president of its Scarborough and Whitby Association for many years.