Family pay tribute to Whitby man killed in collision on A174 near Redcar

Jack Nixon.

The family of Jack Nixon who died in a road traffic collision on Friday November 15 has paid tribute to him.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack, 28, from Whitby, sadly died following a collision on the A174 westbound, near to Greystones roundabout near Redcar.

Jack’s family said: “Jack was a much-loved son, brother, nephew, grandson and friend, who will be sorely missed.”

The family has asked for privacy as they grieve together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision occurred at around 3.15pm and involved a black BMW X5, silver Mercedes and a bronze Seat Leon.

A man, aged 28, has been arrested in connection with the collision.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with dash cam footage to contact Cleveland Police by calling 101, using the reference number SE24218779.