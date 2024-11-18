Family pay tribute to Whitby man killed in collision on A174 near Redcar
Jack, 28, from Whitby, sadly died following a collision on the A174 westbound, near to Greystones roundabout near Redcar.
Jack’s family said: “Jack was a much-loved son, brother, nephew, grandson and friend, who will be sorely missed.”
The family has asked for privacy as they grieve together.
The collision occurred at around 3.15pm and involved a black BMW X5, silver Mercedes and a bronze Seat Leon.
A man, aged 28, has been arrested in connection with the collision.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with dash cam footage to contact Cleveland Police by calling 101, using the reference number SE24218779.
