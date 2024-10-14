Family's tribute to man killed in 4x4 river tragedy at Glaisdale, near Whitby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The parents of one of the three men killed in a 4x4 tragedy in Glaisdale have paid tribute to their wonderful son and said his absence has left “an unfillable hole” in their hearts.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Daddy, 28, Leslie Forbes, 70 and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins, 59, who were on an off-roading trip, were in a Land Rover swept away in a ford at the village’s Rake Lane on December 28 last year.

Coroner Jonathan Leach recorded the cause of death as misadventure - a deliberate act that went wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest in Northallerton heard that Robert Forbes had jumped into a river to try to save his father Leslie and friends.

Scott Daddy.

A BBC report of the inquest stated that Robert crossed the River Esk on a footbridge but the three men were swept away and drowned when they tried to drive across.

The force of the water in the swollen river had pushed the Land Rover off the ford and downstream, the hearing was told.

Andy and Ann Daddy, parents of the youngest of the three victims, said: “Scott was a wonderful son, boyfriend, brother and proud uncle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Losing Scott has been utterly devastating and has torn our world apart, leaving an unfillable hole in our hearts.

Three men died after a 4x4 became trapped in the River Esk, after the vehicle entered the swollen river at Glaisdale. picture: Lee McLean / SWNS

"Living without him is so hard, we think about him everyday and he is with us in everything we do.

"We are all supporting each other.

"Losing a child is not something you ever imagine or ever think about it.

"It is hard to find the words to say how heartbroken we are, the pain is always with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We take comfort from the support we have had from family and friends, with his funeral being so well attended, showing us all how loved and popular Scott was.

"Funds collected to keep his legacy will help organise outdoor events and challenges for young children and Scouts, which he dedicated a lot of time to and loved.

"Scott loved the countryside and the great outdoors with activities including camping and paddleboarding along with many other activities.

“We all find it hard to talk about how much Scott meant to us and how much his loss has devastated us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The pain of the loss that we all feel for Scott is so bad because we all loved him so very much.

"We will always have him with us and always feel proud and lucky to have had him as our son.

“This inquest has been another very difficult day on our path of dealing with the loss of Scott.

"We would like to move on with our lives dealing with our loss and would ask that you respect our privacy in doing so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Daddys expressed condolences to the Hibbins Family and the Forbes families and said the sad loss of that day would “live with us all forever”.

They also thanked all the emergency services, other agencies and people from Glaisdale who helped to try to rescue their loved ones that day and who had helped us subsequently, as well as Don Hewitt from Brake and TC John Kendall from North Yorkshire Police, for their support.