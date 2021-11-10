Liam Burke with a selection of his paintings

Liam Burke, a student at Blueberry Academy in York and regular library volunteer, is showcasing paintings including the Spa and lighthouse in the exhibition which opens on Thursday, November 18.

The main library is also displaying handmade Christmas crafts and cards produced by students at the academy; all of which are for sale.

County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: “We are pleased to host the outstanding work by Liam and fellow students at Blueberry Academy.

He is a valued volunteer at the library and is really well thought of among our staff, visitors and other volunteers.

“Hosting exhibitions like these have allowed the library to extend its exhibition space for the community to share and enjoy.

As the festive season approaches we hope many people drop in and select some gifts for their loved ones.”

Crafting sessions with Serena Partridge will be held on three consecutive Saturdays from 10.30am to 12.30pm starting on November 13.

They will include designing tote bags, making tie-dye t-shirts and creating decorative garlands. Tickets are £2 per session. They can be purchased at the library only.

Hoglets Theatre Company will be performing family-friendly show The Snow Bear at 11am and 1.30pm on Saturday, December 4. Tickets are £2 for members and £3 for non-members.

They are available to buy at the library only.

The library service is reassuring visitors that although coronavirus restrictions have been relaxed, its buildings are a safe place to be and they can return with confidence. Library staff and volunteers are continuing to wear face masks and customers are encouraged to do the same.