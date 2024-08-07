Fantastic events planned for Staithes and Runswick RNLI's annual lifeboat weekend

Staithes and Runswick RNLI along with Runswick Bay RNLI lifeguard at the opening of the 2023 lifeboat weekend. Image: RNLI/James Stoker

Preparations for Staithes and Runswick RNLI's annual lifeboat weekend are complete.

The event which this year takes place from August 16-18 is a weekend of fantastic events which help to raise money for the charity.

Colin Harrison, lifeboat weekend coordinator, said: “We look forward to welcoming visitors to our lifeboat weekend, especially in this, the RNLI’s 200th year.

“We’ve planned a great weekend for everyone – though the weather remains beyond our control, we’re hopeful for sunny skies!”

The festivities kick off on Friday evening in Staithes with a performance from the Middlesbrough Jazz and Blues Orchestra (who have supported Staithes and Runswick’s lifeboat weekend for many years) and the famous Nightgown Parade.

Participants, including volunteer lifeboat crew, villagers, and visitors, all clad in nightgowns, will parade melodiously from the Staith up the High Street lead by the jazz band.

Saturday’s events begin in Runswick, with a visit from Staithes and Runswick RNLI’s inshore lifeboat (dependent on operational needs).

In Staithes, the Rapid Relief Team will host a BBQ starting at midday.

A cake stall and various other stalls will also be present, all raising funds for the charity.

Visitors can purchase souvenirs, including Christmas cards, from the RNLI shop at both the Staith and the North Side shop.

The afternoon offers a chance to see not only the Staithes lifeboat but also its flank stations and their lifeboats as they conduct exercises with RNLI lifeguards and other search and rescue partners (pending operational requirements).

Saturday afternoon features a hotly contested race from the Lifeboat Slipway, with participants competing on an assortment of homemade rafts.

The village celebrations continue with a Fancy Dress Parade at 6pm on Saturday, followed by entertainment from the Middlesbrough Jazz and Blues Orchestra.

As night falls, a spectacular fireworks display by the G2 fireworks team will light up the sky.

On Sunday at 11am, crowds will gather around the beck in Staithes for the annual Duck Race, where hundreds of yellow ducks will race towards the finishing line near the lifeboat slipway.

After the conclusion of the fiercely contested duck race a teddy bears' picnic, a best-dressed teddy competition, and a sandcastle contest take place on the beach.

The weekend concludes with thanksgiving services held at both Runswick Bay and Staithes, bringing the celebrations to a poignant close.