This image of a male chaffinch was spotted along the Cinder Track by Cathryn Monk.This image of a male chaffinch was spotted along the Cinder Track by Cathryn Monk.
Fantastic readers' pictures in the frame

By Rebecca Elliott
Published 23rd May 2025, 07:09 BST
We love to see your pictures, please keep them coming in! To see your photos featured, email [email protected] with your images of Whitby and surrounding area, and include your full name and a brief description of the image.

This week features a great selection of pictures submitted by our readers.

A quirky street scene in Robin Hood's Bay, by Jane Ellis.

A quirky street scene in Robin Hood's Bay, by Jane Ellis. Photo: Jane Ellis

Skipper Dora sculpture on West Cliff, by Brian Murfield.

Skipper Dora sculpture on West Cliff, by Brian Murfield. Photo: Brian Murfield

A view of the Cinder Track footpath at Fylingthorpe, by Donella Agar.

A view of the Cinder Track footpath at Fylingthorpe, by Donella Agar. Photo: Donella Agar

This striking picture of the Captain Cook statue was taken by Michael Maynard.

This striking picture of the Captain Cook statue was taken by Michael Maynard. Photo: Michael Maynard

