Fantastic support for Bridlington’s first Pride event as the Spa is filled to full capacity

Bridlington Mayor Mike Heslop-Mullens attends the first Pride event.

Organisers had to operate a one-in one-out policy due to the overwhelming support for the inaugural day.

People packed out Bridlington Spa as they perused the various stalls and entertained in the main hall.

Visitors were greeted by a Humberside Fire Service crew, while Humberside Police Band performed as people filed into the venue.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were plenty of stalls for people to check out at the Pride event.

Andy Train, from Hull Pride, delivered a stellar performance as the compere, keeping the crowd entertained on the main stage.

The event was preceded by a special exhibition at the Spa Gallery.

A special ‘Raising the Pride Flag’ Ceremony was performed by the Bridlington Town Mayor, Cllr Mike Heslop-Mullens, at the War Memorial, marking the official start on Friday.

One of the organisers, treasurer Donna Walker, said: “The reaction of the town to the event was phenomenal.

“We are so pleased that so many residents have gone out of their way to congratulate us for creating the event.

“We have been overwhelmed with the positive comments from everyone.

“We would like to thank everybody who turned up on the day, for coming along and making it a fantastic day. We would like to thank the sponsors who got behind us and believed in us even before we started organising the event.

“I’d like to thank fellow organisers Sarah, Gaby and our partners. We could not have done this without them.

Music from the Humberside Police Band greeted visitors to the event.

“Thank you to Andy Train from Hull Pride, and Councillor Andy Walker and Bridlington Mayor Mike-Heslop-Mullens.

“Behind the scenes they have been so supportive and encouraging. Martyn Coltman has been very helpful. So has everyone at the Spa. They were amazing on the day.