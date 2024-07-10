Rt Rev Paul Ferguson, Bishop of Whitby.

The Rt Rev Paul Ferguson, Suffragan Bishop of Whitby, will bid farewell to the Diocese of York in a service marking his retirement after ten years.

Bishop Paul will preach at a 4pm sung service of Evensong in All Saints' Church, Northallerton, on Sunday July 14 and Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell will attend.

As a Suffragan Bishop Paul has supported and extended the ministry of the Archbishop within the Diocese of York, which is the Church of England from the Tees to the Humber and the Yorkshire Coast to around the A1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bishop of Whitby holds a particular responsibility for parishes in the Archdeaconry of Cleveland, which includes Middlesbrough, Northallerton, Thirsk, Pickering and the Cleveland coast from Robin Hood's Bay westwards.

Bishop Paul Ferguson has served for ten years since his consecration in York Minster in July 2014 alongside Bishop of Selby the Rt Rev Dr John Thomson, who also retires this month.

Both bishops will say farewell to the Minster and Diocese at Evensong in York Minster at 5pm on Tuesday July 16.

Bishop Paul said: “This date has been in the diary for a long time, and I have mixed feelings now that it is here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m looking forward to the opportunities that come with retirement — some more music and time outdoors for example — and of course there is the delight of being newly married to Bridget.

“Thank you for many years of happy ministry here and let’s continue to pray for each other in all that lies ahead.”