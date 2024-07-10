Farewell service as Bishop of Whitby retires after 10 years
Bishop Paul will preach at a 4pm sung service of Evensong in All Saints' Church, Northallerton, on Sunday July 14 and Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell will attend.
As a Suffragan Bishop Paul has supported and extended the ministry of the Archbishop within the Diocese of York, which is the Church of England from the Tees to the Humber and the Yorkshire Coast to around the A1.
The Bishop of Whitby holds a particular responsibility for parishes in the Archdeaconry of Cleveland, which includes Middlesbrough, Northallerton, Thirsk, Pickering and the Cleveland coast from Robin Hood's Bay westwards.
Bishop Paul Ferguson has served for ten years since his consecration in York Minster in July 2014 alongside Bishop of Selby the Rt Rev Dr John Thomson, who also retires this month.
Both bishops will say farewell to the Minster and Diocese at Evensong in York Minster at 5pm on Tuesday July 16.
Bishop Paul said: “This date has been in the diary for a long time, and I have mixed feelings now that it is here.
"I’m looking forward to the opportunities that come with retirement — some more music and time outdoors for example — and of course there is the delight of being newly married to Bridget.
“Thank you for many years of happy ministry here and let’s continue to pray for each other in all that lies ahead.”
Bridget and Bishop Paul plan to make their home near York.