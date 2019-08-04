Farewell to Joe Longthorne: enjoy these photos of the star at Scarborough's Futurist Theatre

A statement on his website said: "It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that the nation’s beloved entertainer Joe Longthorne MBE passed away peacefully in the early hours of today [Saturday] at his cherished home in Blackpool. Joe died in his bedroom, laying in the arms of his devoted husband of 21 years Jamie, with his rosary beads clutched tight to his chest." The singer and impressionist was a regular booking at Scarborough's Futurist Theatre and the Spa. These photos show him in concert at the Futurist in April 2002.

1. Farewell to Joe l jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Farewell to Joe l jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Farewell to Joe l jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Farewell to Joe l jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more