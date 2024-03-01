Farm with 100 acres and 10 year tenancy available for lease near Malton

A rare opportunity to secure a ten year Farm Business Tenancy on an attractive livestock farm of nearly 100 acres with a traditional stone farmhouse and farm cottage, has become available on the Settrington Estate in North Yorkshire.

Bellmanear Farm, situated on the edge of the Yorkshire Wolds between the market towns of Malton and Driffield, currently features a three bedroom farmhouse and two bedroom cottage.

The Landlord may be willing to consider allowing the successful applicant to convert the properties back to one dwelling, or provide permission for one of the residential properties to be a holiday let or sublet to a third party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The well-equipped livestock farm boasts a range of traditional and modern farm buildings and productive grassland extending to approximately 39.69 hectares (98.07 acres) within a ring fence.

A rare opportunity to secure a ten year Farm Business Tenancy on an attractive livestock farm of nearly 100 acres with a traditional stone farmhouse and farm cottage, has become available on the Settrington Estate in North Yorkshire.

A number of the buildings are serviced by a spring water supply. With prior approval, the buildings could also lend themselves to a range of diversified activities and subject to permission, pigs could be accommodated on a bed and breakfast arrangement.

Field parcels are of good size on predominately freely draining lime-rich loamy soils with the fields benefitting from natural water via the stream and water troughs from the spring supply.

Helen Robinson, land agent at GSC Grays, said:” The opportunity to rent Bellmanear Farm, situated at the heart of the Settrington Estate, under a ten-year Farm Business Tenancy, is very rare and highly desirable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the perfect setting for the successful applicant to drive forward Bellmanear Farm with flexibility on livestock production, diversification and environmental schemes in this beautiful part of the Yorkshire Wolds”.

The market town of Malton-renowned for being Yorkshire’s Food Capital- is located approximately 5 miles away and hosts a Live Auction Mart and has road and rail links to York, Leeds. Manchester and Scarborough.

The farm is available as a whole by informal formal tender and applicants must clearly outline their proposals for the farmhouse and cottage for the Landlord’s consideration.

Tenders for the Farm Business Tenancy from April 2024 for a term of ten years need to be submitted no later than 12 noon on Friday, April 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewings are strictly by appointment only on the pre-arranged open days to be held on Friday, March 15 and Friday, March 22.