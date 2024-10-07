Farmer and environmentalist in first Whitby dairy group talk of new season

Paul Temple tests the earth on his farm.

Whitby Dairy Discussion Group members have decided to widen their membership to include any grassland farmers in the area, due to a decline in dairy farmer numbers through recent retirements.

Whitby Dairy & Grassland Discussion Group would like to welcome back existing members, and hopefully new members to its 2024/25 programme of

speakers, competitions and visits.

The first group meeting at Whitby’s Sneaton Castle on Monday October 14 welcomes Paul Temple, tenant farmer and vice-chair of the Global Farmers Network – We Farm in a Global World.

It starts at 7.45pm.

Secetary Joyce Stangoe said: “There is still a serious concern in the farming industry of encouraging young people into the business and the need to ensure food security and self sufficiency in this country, particularly in these troubled times of instability in the world and extreme climate conditions.

“We need to look at talking about farming and environmental schemes in one breath, not as two separate issues or departments in the Government.

"There is a wise old farming quote “You may need a policeman, a doctor, a preacher or a lawyer a few times in your life, but you need a farmer three times a day, every day of your life.”

Tom Bradshaw, NFU President said: “Food from other countries will always form a proportion of or daily diets, but we must recognise the vulnerability of global food supply chains and the importance of a stable food supply here at home to our Nation’s health, as well as its vital contribution to our economy.”