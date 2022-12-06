Farmer Christmas Tractor Run - here's when and where you can see it around the East Riding

And it should make quite the spectacle with farmers going all out on their festive decorations!

The fundraising day for Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) kicks off with free entertainment at Foxholes Community Hall, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, with the YAA helicopter scheduled to land in the field between 1.30pm ad 2.30pm subject to operational demands.

YAA mascots Polly Paramedic and Percy Pilot will be on hand for photo opportunities and the VR van will give people an opportunity to see how it feels to pilot the helicopter.

A tractor lit up ready for the Farmer Christmas Tractor Run.

The North Wolds Lions will be providing Santa visits for £5 including a small gift.

As well as hot drinks, mulled wine and Bailey’s hot chocolate will be provided, along with hot pork sandwiches.

People are then encouraged to watch the tractors along the route, as there will be no public access to the hall at the end.

This is when the tractor run takes place

3.30pm leaves Wilfred Scruton Ltd, Foxholes to Langtoft to Kilham to Rudston to Burton Fleming to Thwing to Wold Newton to Foxholes.

There will be a tracker on the lead vehicle for up-to-date route information on the day.

More information will be on the Farmer Christmas Tractor Run Facebook page along with details of the Farmer Christmas tracker on the day.

People watching along the route are being asked to park on adjacent streets and keep the route as clear as possible.

The Fab Medics team will providing medical cover along the route.

An organiser said: “In 2021, the event brought such an amazing turn-out of public support and raised £6,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

" We have 125 tractors committed to attend and already we are hearing of drivers going all out on their light-up purchases, to be even brighter than last year.

"We would love for people to come and join us.

