Ian Pickering, 59, and a group of eight family members, calling themselves Team P for Parkinson’s, completed the challenge in just four days in June.

With so many people impressed by the team’s efforts, the donations have continued to come in over the autumn.

The family, from Thackside Farm, took on the challenge because their dad, Aidan Pickering, lived with Parkinson’s for more than eight years and died this March, 10 months after losing his wife of 60 years, Dot.

Team P for Parkinsons took on the Coast to Coast cycle challenge. From left: Graham, Elaine, Rob, Ian, Francis, Michael, Harold and Neil.

Ian said: “Mum died in June last year, she was the cornerstone of our family and was loved by many because of her laughter and friendship to all.

"She had been caring for Dad since he was diagnosed with Parkinson's and this became part of her daily life, but it was exhausting, and as a consequence, her physical and mental health began to suffer and she became unwell.”

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure.

“After Mum’s passing, Dad struggled with the grief of losing his life companion, friend and wife, and sadly he passed away in March 2022,” added Ian.

Aidan and Dorothy Pickering.

"We wanted to do something in my parents' memory, and that’s when we thought of completing a Coast to Coast challenge.

“The challenge was difficult to organise because we are all farmers so we had to find a date that worked between lambing sheep and harvesting crops, but we were determined to make it work.”