Farmers to give presentation on Budget issues and solutions at Whitby dairy group meeting

By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Nov 2024, 12:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A panel of speakers will be giving a presentation on issues that may affect farmers from the recent Budget – as well as some possible solutions – at the next meeting of Whitby Dairy and Grassland Discussion group.

All farmers are invited to attend the presentation by Gill Wren, Ian Halley and Noel Barrett at the event at Whitby’s Sneaton Castle, on Monday December 2, on between 7pm and 8pm.

And from 8pm to 10pm, the dairy group’s monthly speaker is farmer Doug Dear, discussing the The Contract Cattle Finishing Business.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doug’s business is a contract bed and breakfast beef rearing operation based near Selby.

Sneaton Castle is the venue for the Whitby Dairy and Grassland Discussion Group meeting on December 2, 2024.Sneaton Castle is the venue for the Whitby Dairy and Grassland Discussion Group meeting on December 2, 2024.
Sneaton Castle is the venue for the Whitby Dairy and Grassland Discussion Group meeting on December 2, 2024.

The D&P Custom Feeding enterprise includes 750 acres of mixed arable farmland in addition to a Licensed Finishing Unit.

Both meetings will be held at Sneaton Castle.

New members are always welcome to join the group – contact the secretary for further information on 07868 956919.

Related topics:BudgetWhitby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice