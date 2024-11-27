Farmers to give presentation on Budget issues and solutions at Whitby dairy group meeting
All farmers are invited to attend the presentation by Gill Wren, Ian Halley and Noel Barrett at the event at Whitby’s Sneaton Castle, on Monday December 2, on between 7pm and 8pm.
And from 8pm to 10pm, the dairy group’s monthly speaker is farmer Doug Dear, discussing the The Contract Cattle Finishing Business.
Doug’s business is a contract bed and breakfast beef rearing operation based near Selby.
The D&P Custom Feeding enterprise includes 750 acres of mixed arable farmland in addition to a Licensed Finishing Unit.
Both meetings will be held at Sneaton Castle.
New members are always welcome to join the group – contact the secretary for further information on 07868 956919.
