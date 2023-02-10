"Fascinating" Whitby harbour talk among packed programme of Civic Society events
An illustrated tour of Whitby harbour is just one of a number of events coming up over the next few months in a packed programme of Whitby Civic Society lectures at The Coliseum.
Neil Williamson, Curator of the Whitby Lifeboat Museum, will give the fascinating talk – A History of Whitby Harbour – on April 11, with a tour of the town's harbour across the centuries, from the end of East Pier all the way round to the end of the West Pier.
Other talks coming up are:
March 14 – Patrick Argent (design writer, graphic designer and former college lecturer from Scarborough)
Charles Rennie Mackintosh: The Master Modernist
A personal view of the work and influence of the Victorian architect and designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh, 2pm to 4pm.
May 9 - Bob Carson
Tunny Fishing and Sea Angling – Aristocrats to Coal Miners
A history of tunny fishing in the Scarborough and Whitby areas pre and post-World War Two.
Members £1, guests £3.