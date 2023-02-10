News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

"Fascinating" Whitby harbour talk among packed programme of Civic Society events

An illustrated tour of Whitby harbour is just one of a number of events coming up over the next few months in a packed programme of Whitby Civic Society lectures at The Coliseum.

By Duncan Atkins
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 10:46am

Neil Williamson, Curator of the Whitby Lifeboat Museum, will give the fascinating talk – A History of Whitby Harbour – on April 11, with a tour of the town's harbour across the centuries, from the end of East Pier all the way round to the end of the West Pier.

Other talks coming up are:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

March 14 – Patrick Argent (design writer, graphic designer and former college lecturer from Scarborough)

A Whitby Civic Society lecture will see Neil Williamson talk about the history of Whitby harbour. picture: Richard Ponter.
Most Popular

Charles Rennie Mackintosh: The Master Modernist

A personal view of the work and influence of the Victorian architect and designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh, 2pm to 4pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

May 9 - Bob Carson

Tunny Fishing and Sea Angling – Aristocrats to Coal Miners

A history of tunny fishing in the Scarborough and Whitby areas pre and post-World War Two.

Members £1, guests £3.

WhitbyScarborough