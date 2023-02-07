Fashion giant New Look offers discount to Scarborough and Bridlington Saint Catherine’s supporters

New Look has pledged to support hospice care by encouraging more people to donate clothing to their local hospice shops - and the Saint Catherine’s charity shops in Westborough, Scarborough, and Cross Street, Bridlington, are among those taking part.

The high street retailer will be offering a 15% discount code to anyone who drops in a full bag of clothing at either of these hospice shops and scans the QR code provided in store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Donate, feel great scheme is running in partnership with national hospice and end-of-life care charity Hospice UK.

Jenny Rowan, retail operations team lead at Saint Catherine’s.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “It’s wonderful working with New Look on this project.

"This is the second time the retailer has supported us in this way, following the project’s launch in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re so grateful for all the support we get from our local community - this scheme lets them help us and get an even better deal from their local branch of New Look.”

The discount is valid for 12 months and can be used once in store only.

Saint Catherine’s is also holding a Volunteer Open Day in March.

The drop-in event will take place on Wednesday March 8 from 10am to 3pm at the Education Centre on the hospice site in Throxenby Lane, Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad