Father and son from Runswick Bay, near Whitby, to cycle from London to Paris for MND charity

While many families were enjoying a Father’s Day lunch, James Coward and his dad Chris from Runswick Bay were training hard for the challenge of a lifetime - cycling from London to Paris in just five days.

Despite biking regularly together, they have never pushed themselves to the limits quite like they will do in September when they take to the roads to complete the 300-mile cycle, in just five days, with a ferry crossing in the middle.

The pair have decided the time is right to put their pedal power to good use and will be raising funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the charity set up by former Scotland rubby player Doddie Weir to redirect funds to support research into Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Having lost James’ grandfather, William Anderson (Neil), also Chris’ father-in-law, to the disease in January, they hope to raise more than £2,000 for the charity in his memory.

James said: “When we started to discuss the challenge, my first thought was what about the saddle sores.

"Although we have done some long bike rides together, we call it beer-biking, it’s quite literally miles apart from what we are proposing.

“This will be a real challenge for us both and will test us physically and mentally.

"Having watched my grandfather pass away with this horrible disease and having heard about other families that have gone through the same, we felt that it was time to do our bit.

“If we can raise funds that will be used to research the disease, and maybe one day find a cure, the saddle sores will be worth it!”

James works for FDM Document Solutions, the multi-channel customer communication provider, that has supported his efforts with a donation of £100 to get the fundraising started.

James added: “I’d like to thank FDM Document Solutions and all my colleagues at the business that have shown their support.

"It means the world to me and my dad.

"We will make sure to provide updates once we complete the challenge.

“Wish us luck!”

Click here if you want to donate to James’ JustGiving page.