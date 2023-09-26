Steve Blackford, father of Chelsea Blue, is doing the Yorkshire Marathon in October to raise awareness for eating disorders. Photo: Steve Blackford

Steve Blackford is taking on the Yorkshire Marathon, which is set to take place on October 15.

He is raising money for the charity SEED, which supports people suffering with eating disorders and their families.

Mr Blackford said: “Eating disorders are still on the rise and places are struggling to keep up and places like SEED the charity need every penny.

“So if I can help raise the awareness and a few quid for them then it’s something isn’t it.

“And of course it’s keeping Chelsea’s legacy alive.

“We need more help and to talk to help kick the stigma.We are determined to try and make a difference by turning our heartache into something positive.

“Chelsea Blue, our beloved daughter, had started with an eating disorder at the age of 13 and after failed help and let downs from external services it suddenly escalated into Anorexia.

“She was admitted into hospital and it’s where I became aware of SEED.

“On April 10, 2021 while I was away at sea, I got a call no parent should get, saying my daughter Chelsea Blue had done an act of self harm at the inpatient unit that she was staying in and had been taken into Intensive Care.

“On April 12, with us sitting by her side, Chelsea Blue was declared dead at 14:52 - we had lost our baby girl at 17 years old.

“SEED have been such a great support to myself and my family throughout this very difficult time and Gemma Oaten has played a big part in helping me through my grief.

“SEED is just a small charity that does amazing things and they need help and funds to be able to carry on saving lives.

“The charity has just opened their new resource support centre and there have been so many admissions since opening and without all your help they can’t do what is needed to help save lives.

“Donations will go towards helping individuals and families get the help and support that’s needed in their situation. We want to do our best so that no other family has to go through what we have.