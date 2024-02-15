Faulty halogen light causes holiday home fire at Ravenscar near Scarborough

Fire crews from Scarborough and Whitby responded to the incident

The incident happened at 8.32am and on arrival crews found the roof cavity of the holiday home well alight.

This was caused by a faulty halogen light on the outside of the property melting into the cladding and insulation.

Crews used a nine metre ladder, triple exterior ladder and roof ladder to access and remove roof tiles so that the fire could be extinguished.

Firefighters used hose reel jets and a main jet to achieve this while wearing breathing apparatus equipment.

Crews also used a selection of tools and a thermal imaging camera to inspect for hotspots.