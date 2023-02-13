Fees to be waived for Scarborough, Bridlington and Whitby residents hosting street parties to mark the King’s coronation

To ensure that celebrations can be staged as easily as possible in towns and villages across the county for the coronation of the King in May, standard road closure fees for street parties over the bank holiday weekend are being scrapped.

Charles III's coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey in London, where the King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the first coronation of a monarch in the United Kingdom since the late Queen’s ceremony was staged on June 2, 1953.

Fees are set to be waived for residents who are hosting street parties to mark the King’s coronation

North Yorkshire County Council is waiving standard street closure fees from Saturday, May 6 to Monday, May 8, which will apply to residential streets.

The same policy was in place for those wanting to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee over the four-day bank holiday weekend last year, where more than 200 applications were made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, Councillor Keane Duncan, said: “The coronation of King Charles III will be a momentous event in history, and we recognise that communities across North Yorkshire will want to plan their own celebrations.

“Street parties are always a popular way for people to get together, whether that’s for games or a Royal lunch.

"By waiving the fees, we hope many residents will apply to ensure they have a safe open space to use.”

Anybody wishing to host a street party must apply before March 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad