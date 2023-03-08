Samantha Magowan, from Scarborough, works at Dale Power Solutions as an Applications Engineer.

She has recently been awarded a First-Class Engineering Degree after completing her degree apprenticeship with Dale and is thrilled to have been involved in the Engineers Making A Difference (EMAD) project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samantha said: “I didn’t choose a traditional route into engineering, via university, but decided to qualify with an apprenticeship.

Samantha Magowan, right, is featuring in a new book which will be sent to secondary schools.

“This meant I could work whilst taking my degree, so I gained work experience and no student debt, which was a good choice for me. So far, it’s been a great journey, with lots of opportunities like this one with the EMAD project.

“I really think it’s important for young people, especially girls, to see the opportunities in engineering. I love maths and problem solving and I’m also a creative person - that combination works well in my career here at Dale where I am responsible for working with clients to provide critical backup power solutions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every state secondary school in the UK will receive a free school kit containing two copies of the book, a Teacher’s Guide, 12 hot topic posters, and a 4-metre-long timeline wall chart.

The books and resources have been supported by the Gatsby Charitable Foundation, which was set up by Lord Sainsbury to give charitable funding to science, education, and arts projects.

Gavin Hepburn, CEO at Dale, said: “It's really important that we support projects like EMAD as our local area is full of thriving engineering businesses, but like the rest of the UK, is desperately short of engineers.

“We need to work hard to show students the many opportunities available and promote STEM subjects to all students if the UK is to have enough engineers in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dale Power Solutions has been running an award-wining apprenticeship programme for almost 15 years and was awarded a Princess Royal Training Award 2016, a Queen’s Award for Enterprise; Promoting Social Mobility 2018 along with several awards at regional and national level for individual apprentices’ achievements.

Sam Magowan was awarded the Mary George Memorial Prize for Apprentices at the IET Young Woman Engineer of the Year Awards 2019.