Residents and friends of Eastfield are being invited to come together to enjoy a community Christmas celebration.

Building on the success of last year’s first Christmas event and the Eastfield Festival of Summer Fun in July, the Eastfield Community Christmas will feature entertainment, family activities and festive shopping in and around the High Street.

The day will take place on Saturday, December 16, from 2pm to 6pm.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “Grassroots events like this one that give communities the chance to come together are so important. As an authority, we are committed to understanding and supporting individual communities, while serving England’s largest county.”

The event is funded by Eastfield Town Council and supported by Legacy Community Centre Eastfield, Eastfield PACT, Carers Plus Yorkshire, More Than Books, Community Shop, Eastfield Residents Association, North Yorkshire Council and other partners.

North Yorkshire Council member for Eastfield, Cllr Tony Randerson, said: “The first Eastfield Christmas event last year attracted more than 1,500 residents, demonstrating residents’ enthusiasm for celebrating their community. It prompted a successful summer festival and is now back in its own right, bigger and better, offering an affordable day of festive fun for families.

“I would encourage people to take advantage of this opportunity to celebrate their community’s festive spirit, and let’s keep our fingers crossed for bright, sharp winter weather to enhance the atmosphere.”

A steel band will play Christmas songs and there will be choirs and performers on stage, the YMCA pantomime cast will showcase extracts from their Robin Hood pantomime and performances will be compered by Stephen Brailsford of Gatecrasher Productions.

Santa will be in his grotto at the Community Shop, where festive food will be available. More Than Books, the community-managed library, will host Christmas-themed tabletop activities with refreshments from traders and partners, and Carers Plus Yorkshire at 120 Westway will host a face painter, balloon modeller, tombola and refreshments.

The Christmas market on High Street will provide a wide range of seasonal treats and gifts.