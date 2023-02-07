Festive spectacular carol concert raises over £2,500 for Scarborough charities

Scarborough YMCA, East Coast Motor Neurone Disease Society and SENSE all benefited from this year’s Festive Spectacular, organised by Nigel Wood from Peace of Mind Financial Solutions.

Mr Wood said: “This takes the total we have given away to local charities to over £96,000 over the last 25 years.

“The evening itself was really good, although the turnout was affected by England playing France at the World Cup finals.

Festive Spectacular presentation at The Town Hall - organiser Nigel Wood presents the cheques..with beneficiaries Sue Deighton from SENSE, Barry Foster East Coast Motor Neurone Disease Society, Mayor Eric Broadbent and Stephen Slade representing the YMCA - pictured with supporters of the charities

“It was the first time that Harry Gration hadn’t hosted the night, but Adam Tomlinson from Radio York was excellent and did a really good job.

“I’d like to thank all of the sponsors who helped with the fundraising aspect and the committee as well.

