Festive spectacular carol concert raises over £2,500 for Scarborough charities
Three Scarborough charities have received cheques for £850 each in a special ceremony hosted by Mayor Eric Broadbent at Scarborough Town Hall.
Scarborough YMCA, East Coast Motor Neurone Disease Society and SENSE all benefited from this year’s Festive Spectacular, organised by Nigel Wood from Peace of Mind Financial Solutions.
Mr Wood said: “This takes the total we have given away to local charities to over £96,000 over the last 25 years.
“The evening itself was really good, although the turnout was affected by England playing France at the World Cup finals.
“It was the first time that Harry Gration hadn’t hosted the night, but Adam Tomlinson from Radio York was excellent and did a really good job.
“I’d like to thank all of the sponsors who helped with the fundraising aspect and the committee as well.
“There has been a lot of hard work to keep it going for 25 years, and to keep it going that long has been great.”