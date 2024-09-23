Fifteenth Scarborough Science and Engineering Week to inspire 3,000 pupils

NSHS staff Isla Rammage and Robert Clarkson chat to a student at the 2023 event

The area's longest-running free event to help inspire the next generation towards skill-based careers is about to be unveiled.

The 15th Scarborough Science and Engineering Week takes place at the Spa from October 8 to 10 - with engineer Laura Cotter the role model guest speaker. The event will attract 3,000 students aged from seven to 18 from 40 schools and colleges. It is organised by the Scarborough Business Ambassadors with support from business and education partnership NYBEP. York Minster restoration consultant Laura will talk about how a combination of heritage and digital skills have helped to renovate the cathedral's original ornate masonry. She said: “I am looking forward to being able to share how vital it is that we encourage the next generation to see that skills-based careers provide vastly rewarding opportunities. “Heritage craft skills are so important, there is a shortage of trained craftspeople in the UK and we need to sustain these skills." Laura, who lives in Scarborough, attended Lady Lumley's School in Pickering and studied manufacturing at Yorkshire Coast College.

She achieved a first-class engineering degree at Loughborough University and went on to gain Chartered Engineer status through the Institution of Engineering and Technology. Laura, whose specialisms include mapping processes and data analysis, has travelled to many countries for research and partnerships. There will be 20 local, regional, national employers and education organisations holding exhibitions. There will be a public careers session from 6pm to 8pm on the opening day, Tuesday October 8. This is open to all, including students and parents and anyone looking for a career change. Anglo American is the headline sponsor for Scarborough Science and Engineering Week and North Yorkshire Council is providing transport for the youngsters to take part. “We’re delighted to support this fantastic event. Despite the slowdown of the Woodsmith project, we have agreed a long term commitment to helping young people in the area to reach their potential," said Richard Adams, Anglo American Education Programme manager. Dale Power Solutions is sponsoring a Marine and Renewables Business Breakfast at the Scarborough Spa's Platinum lounge on Wednesday October 9 to highlight the opportunities of the offshore renewables sector. The breakfast meeting will be opened by Richard Flinton, chief executive of North Yorkshire Council, who will set out the potential for economic growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dinner for exhibitors and businesses will also be held on October 9, sponsored by Made Smarter which assists makers, creators and manufacturers in enhancing technology to expand the business. The menu will be designed by Michelin-star chef Andrew Pern, and prepared and served by tutors and students from the Scarborough TEC catering course. Exhibitors include Anglo American, Made Smarter, Plaxton, Humber Marine and Renewables, Army, McCain, Flamingo Land, Smailes Goldie Group, IET, NHS, Scarborough UTC, York Minster, RAF, Navy, Schneider Electric, CU Scarborough, Deep Sea Electronics, Derwent Training, Castle Group Ltd and Scarborough Museums Trust. A number of awards will be presented to young science, technology, engineering and maths achievers and to exhibitors. The event has attracted a total of 40,000 students since inception. Many have taken up degrees, apprenticeships and careers in skill-based sectors locally and nationally. Full details are available online at Scarborough Science and Engineering Week or contact NYBEP for business bookings [email protected].