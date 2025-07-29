Filey Cat Rescue issues urgent appeal to help save the lives of two young felines

Merlin and Binx

Filey Cat Rescue has issued a plea for help to fund the treatment of two badly injured young cats.

Merlin, who is just one year old, was handed over to Filey Cat Rescue after an urgent phone call from Aldgate Vets in Bridlington last Friday (July 25).

He needs an urgent operation to remove his penis and relocate his urinary tract system.

The surgery will cost in the region of £1800 plus £2000 which has been spent already to save his life.

Binx, a beautiful young male, was rehomed as a 12 week old kitten just 8 weeks ago.

However, following an accident, he badly broke his front leg in two places.

Tina Lewis who runs Filey Cat Rescue said: “We really need to help, and I hate to keep asking, but we’ve had a really tough few days here and a lot of stress.

“It began on Friday, when we were asked if we could help a one-year old cat with a urinary tract problem that had been left a lot longer than it should have.

“The cat was taken to Aldgate vets in Bridlington where he was put on medication and ‘unblocked’ and was doing very well.

“But unfortunately, he now requires a large and costly operation to remove his penis to enable his to wee through a different avenue.

“We have also had to respond to a desperate situation where we rehomed a kitten, Binx, at 12 weeks old.

“We were phoned and told he’d had an accident and due to financial restraints his new owners couldn’t help.

“An x-ray showed he need an immediate operation on his very badly broken front leg.

“We do have options, but we don’t want to amputate his front leg.

“The two cats, Binx and Merlin, together require surgery totalling £6,000, but they are both very young and healthy cats in other ways, so we are trying desperately to raise the money.

“Obviously to raise that amount of money very quickly is very difficult.

“So we are going to pay for Binx’s operation ourselves via credit card.”

To help fund treatment for either of the cats, or to support Filey Cat Recue, visit: https://donorbox.org/filey-cat-rescue