Filey Cats Rescue Centre’s SOS to help animals hurt by North Yorks Moors fires

A cat rescue centre is on standby to help animals injured by the fires that have swept through swathes of moorland near Whitby.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filey Cats Rescue Centre says it is willing to evacuate farm animals and wildlife injured as a result of the fires that have hit the Langdale Moor area since early August and which intensified last weekend.

The centre, based at Gristhorpe, near Filey, said it has space to provide shelter and has encouraged those who need help to get in contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina Lewis, the charity’s co-founder, said the centre was preparing to do what it could, working alongside local vets, to help.

Filey Cat Rescue Centre co-founder Tina Lewis.

She said: “We’ve been devastated to see the wild fires, and while the firemen, farmers and volunteers heroically work to tackle the fires, we’d love to offer our help with the far animals and wildlife.

“While we’re primarily a cat rescue centre, we also have many other animals on the other side of our site,” said Tina, although the centre cannot take horses because of the numbers they already care for.

"Co-ordinating with our fantastic vets, too, we can also help with animals suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre had spoken to North Yorkshire Fire Service with an offer of help and was ready to respond if needed when and where it was safe to do so.

Filey Cat Rescue Centre.

A post on the centre’s Facebook page on Wednesday night (Aug 27) attracted numerous messages of support – and the centre is now collecting contact details of those offering help.

“We’re taking telephone numbers of those who can help in some way, so we can be ready to go,” said Tina.

She asked for those who can help to let her know what animals they can care for, how many and if they have transport.

Tina can be contacted on 07796 950817.