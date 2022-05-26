Filey Coastguard to hold recruitment evening for volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officers

The open evening, which takes place on June 15, will enable prospective recruits to find out more about the role.

By Louise Perrin
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 3:13 pm
Updated Thursday, 26th May 2022, 3:26 pm
Filey Coastguard are on the look out for volunteers
The evening is open to all and will enable anyone interested to pop down for a chat and find out more about what Filey Coastguard do..

The event takes place on Wednesday June 15 from 7pm to 9pm 2022 at Filey Coastguard Station, 28 The Beach Rd, Filey. YO14 9LA

Those interested can find out more by attending the event or by emailing [email protected] for an application pack.

You will need to:

- Live reasonably locally to a station

- Have some availability to attend emergency calls during the day and night

- Be 18 yrs old or above and hold a full UK driving licence

- Be in good health and pass a medical

- Be a team player and train regularly

No prior experience is needed and full training will be given in water, lost and missing person search techniques, first aid and other specialist skills depending on the team, such as rope or mud rescue.

