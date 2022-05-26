Filey Coastguard to hold recruitment evening for volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officers

Filey Coastguard are on the look out for volunteers

The evening is open to all and will enable anyone interested to pop down for a chat and find out more about what Filey Coastguard do..

The event takes place on Wednesday June 15 from 7pm to 9pm 2022 at Filey Coastguard Station, 28 The Beach Rd, Filey. YO14 9LA

Those interested can find out more by attending the event or by emailing [email protected] for an application pack.

You will need to:

- Live reasonably locally to a station

- Have some availability to attend emergency calls during the day and night

- Be 18 yrs old or above and hold a full UK driving licence

- Be in good health and pass a medical

- Be a team player and train regularly